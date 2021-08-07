Equalizer (EQZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.94 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $10.94 million and $1.03 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00158636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,651.83 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00811167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

