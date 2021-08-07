Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $0.39

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $7,881.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,138,936 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

