EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 709.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.