Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80 to $6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.95. Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. 1,259,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

