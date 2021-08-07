EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $272.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. 45,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.