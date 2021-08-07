EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $272.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. 45,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.