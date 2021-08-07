Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

ENVA opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

