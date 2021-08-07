Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

TSE:EDV opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.68. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7217356 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

