ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.436 dividend. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.