Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0724

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $32.31 million and $510,432.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00132624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,346.05 or 0.99801884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00811487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.