Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.14 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. 1,708,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.