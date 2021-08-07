Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.14 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.65.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. 1,708,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

