Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.