Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

