Emercoin Market Cap Tops $2.51 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $13,679.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,888,654 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.