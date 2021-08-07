Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 510,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654 over the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

