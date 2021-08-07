Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 15,350 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 425,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,687. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

