Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 15,070 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 223,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,735. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

