Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.61% of Ping Identity worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PING. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

