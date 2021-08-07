Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $19.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $9.50 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Embraer stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Embraer by 72.1% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

