Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $19.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $9.50 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.
Embraer stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.01.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
