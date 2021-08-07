ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

ETR ZIL2 traded up €0.29 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting €14.14 ($16.64). The company had a trading volume of 241,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.91 million and a P/E ratio of -183.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €5.15 ($6.06) and a 12-month high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

