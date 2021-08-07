Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

