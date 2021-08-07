Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

