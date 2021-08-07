Electra Protocol Trading Down 11.7% This Week (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $37,353.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.82 or 0.00866930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00097269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042731 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol's total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,853,648,164 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

