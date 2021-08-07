Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.