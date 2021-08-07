Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $44.28. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 1,999 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

