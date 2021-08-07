Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $182.86 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

