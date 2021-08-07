Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 3,287 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

