Eaton Vance Management Makes New $59,000 Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

