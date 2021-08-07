Eaton Vance Management Invests $70,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $76,925,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

