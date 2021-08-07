Eaton Vance Management Invests $65,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

