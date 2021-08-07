Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 876 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

