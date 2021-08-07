Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 3,475 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

