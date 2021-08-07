Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

ETN stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton has a one year low of $95.96 and a one year high of $164.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.