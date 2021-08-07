easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

