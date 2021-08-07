easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.