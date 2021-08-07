Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 455,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.