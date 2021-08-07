Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Given New $24.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $24.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.