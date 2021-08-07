E-L Financial Co. Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

E-L Financial stock traded down C$9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$900.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 563. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. E-L Financial has a 1 year low of C$650.00 and a 1 year high of C$989.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$939.67.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C$114.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E-L Financial will post 0.2554015 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.