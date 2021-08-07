DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.42.

DZSI stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.38. DZS has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

