Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose 7.4% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynavax Technologies traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 96,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,835,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

