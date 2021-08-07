Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.77. 1,154,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 249.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

