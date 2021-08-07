DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.