DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.
In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
