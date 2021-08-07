Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $638,802.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00143255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.36 or 0.99902676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.00801204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

