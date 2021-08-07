DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $126.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

DTE stock opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

