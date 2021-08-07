DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

