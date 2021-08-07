Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post $94.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the highest is $96.30 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $361.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $370.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.50 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $5,112,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the period.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.58. 107,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $977.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

