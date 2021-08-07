DREP Tops One Day Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015676 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00857112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00100107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

