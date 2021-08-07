Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

