Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst’s (DIR.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$15.89 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

