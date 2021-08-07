DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $4,970,200.26 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,346,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.