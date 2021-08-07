Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.04. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $170.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

